Sports

Boise State holds off Utah State 71-67 behind Hutchison

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:16 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Chandler Hutchison scored 16 points and the go-ahead layup with 1:21 to play, and Boise State beat Utah State 71-67 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

The Aggies led 43-40 after 11-0 run capped by Quinn Taylor's layup and pulled ahead by as many as nine points. But, after three lead changes and three ties, Chandler hit his go-ahead layup for a 67-65 lead.

Hutchinson's mid-range jumper with 15 seconds left made it 69-65, but Utah State closed to 69-67 on Koby McEwen's layup. Lexus Williams iced it for the Broncos with two free throws.

Marcus Dickinson scored 16 points and Williams and Alex Hobbs scored 14 points apiece for the Broncos (16-3, 6-1 Mountain West), who led 37-32 at halftime and scored 13 points off of 14 Aggies turnovers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sam Merrill scored 23 points and Dwayne Brown Jr., McEwen and DeAngelo Isby added 11 apiece for Utah State (10-10, 3-4), which has lost three straight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video