Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa
Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa 4) scores past Baylor guard Manu Lecomte, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Waco, Texas.
Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa 4) scores past Baylor guard Manu Lecomte, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Waco, Texas.

Sports

Lecomte scores 30 in Baylor's 76-60 win over Oklahoma State

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:21 PM

WACO, Texas

Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

After blowing a 10-point lead and trailing at halftime, the Bears (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) went ahead to stay when Lecomte hit a 3-pointer on their first shot of the second half.

Lecomte finished 11-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-12 3-pointers to match his career high for made 3s.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 12 points for Baylor, while Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bears made three consecutive 3s in a 77-second span, with Jake Lindsey's long-range shot sandwiched by a pair from Lecomte, to go ahead 42-34 with 12 minutes left.

Baylor hasn't had a three-game losing streak in four years, when it lost five in a row from Jan. 15-28, 2014.

Cameron McGriff had a career high 16 points for Oklahoma State (12-6, 2-4), and Tavarius Shine had 14.

Jeffrey Carroll, playing his 100th career game with the Cowboys, finished with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting. He had averaged 19 points over his previous eight games.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma St.: The Cowboys couldn't pull off another late big comeback. They were coming off a 65-64 win at Texas, where they overcame a 12-point deficit in the final 5:55. Oklahoma State did have that first-half comeback at Baylor, but fell behind quickly after halftime and the margin grew to 20.

Baylor: The Bears still haven't had a halftime lead in a Big 12 game this season. Since that five-game losing streak in 2014, they have an overall record of 98-41.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State is home Saturday against No. 4 Oklahoma, closing out the regular-season series between the instate rivals. The Sooners won 109-89 in Norman on Jan. 3.

Baylor plays three of its next four games on the road, starting Saturday at No. 10 Kansas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video