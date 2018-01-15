Sports

Marquette drops cold-shooting DePaul 70-52

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:16 PM

MILWAUKEE

Sam Hauser was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 19 points on Monday night to help Marquette beat DePaul 70-52.

Andrew Rowsey reached 2,000 career points on his first free throw of the night and finished with 11 points, nine assists and five steals for the Golden Eagles (13-6, 4-3 Big East). Rowsey played his first two seasons for UNC Asheville and is a senior at Marquette. Theo John also scored 11.

Marquette built a 41-21 lead at halftime after the Blue Demons (8-10, 1-5) made just 6 of 33 (18 percent) from the field. DePaul finished the game 20 of 67 (29.9 percent).

The Eagles extended the lead to their largest of the game at 61-31 before DePaul had a 16-2 run to cut the deficit down to 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brandon Cyrus led DePaul with 15 points and Max Strus added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video