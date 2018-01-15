Trent, No. 5 Duke use 18-0 burst to rally past No. 25 Miami

Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and No. 5 Duke needed less than three minutes to erase a 13-point second-half deficit, scoring 18 consecutive points to overtake No. 25 Miami 83-75 on Monday night.
The Blue Devils scored 15 points in only six possessions to rally, and the comeback included a trio of 3-pointers by Trent. He shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.
Duke (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its winning streak against ranked teams to seven games, including four this season. Miami (13-4, 2-3) lost at home for the first time this season.
Marvin Bagley III had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot 55 percent and won despite tying a season high with 19 turnovers. They committed none in the final 10 minutes as they rallied.
Lonnie Walker IV finished with 19 points for Miami. Dewan Huell added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
NO. 23 MICHIGAN 68, MARYLAND 67
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, lifting Michigan over Maryland.
Kevin Huerter connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer on the previous possession for the short-handed Terrapins.
Moritz Wagner had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (16-4, 5-2), and reserve Jordan Poole had 11 points.
The Wolverines went ahead by 10 with 5:50 to go and yet barely did enough to win against a team with just eight healthy players on scholarship.
Maryland's Anthony Cowan scored 24 points, Huerter had 12 on 4-of-11 shooting and Darryl Morsell added 10 points.
