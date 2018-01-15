Fourcade seeks medals at Winter Games, plans to keep them

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, France's Martin Fourcade shoots during the men's 10-km sprint competition at the biathlon world cup in Pokljuka, Slovenia, Friday, The 29-year-old Fourcade has been the sport’s most dominant competitor since the 2011-12 season when he won the first of six straight World Cup total score championships. He’s considered a favorite to take home gold in South Korea. Darko Bandic, File AP Photo