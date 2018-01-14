Sports

Hall of Fame umpire Doug Harvey dies at 87

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 10:39 PM

VISALIA, Calif.

Doug Harvey, one of 10 umpires enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.

The Hall said Sunday that Harvey had been in hospice care in Visalia, California. He died Saturday of natural causes.

Harvey umpired in the National League from 1962 through 1992, and was a crew chief for 18 of his 31 seasons. He worked the World Series five times, six All-Star Games and 4,673 games in the regular season.

His plaque at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, noted that "his knowledge of the rules and no-nonsense control of the game led players to refer to him as "god.'"

