Flames beat Hurricanes 4-1 for 7th straight win

Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Mike Smith made 38 saves and the Calgary Flames ran their winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Even with leading scorer Sean Monahan out with the flu, the Flames controlled the entire game.
Matt Stajan opened the scoring at 6:01 of the first period with his first goal of the season.
Hamilton made it 2-0 later in the first period. Hamilton scored again early in the third for his first multigoal game of the season. Matthew Tkachuk added an insurance goal late and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games in a row.
Smith allowed only Lee Stempniak's goal with 4:31 remaining.
Scott Darling made 26 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost four of five.
PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dominik Simon and Phil Kessel scored milestone goals to lead Pittsburgh.
Simon got the first goal of his NHL career and Kessel scored his 20th of the season for his 700th point on back-to-back goals that put the Penguins ahead for good. Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in the Penguins' fourth straight victory.
Michael Grabner and Brendan Smith scored for New York.
RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0.
CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 12th of his career, and Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit.
Dylan Larkin and Mike Green also scored for Detroit.
Chicago had won three of four.
CANUCKS 3, WILD 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Sutter scored 2:50 into overtime to lift Vancouver past Minnesota.
Sutter, making his return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury, cut to the inside against Jonas Brodin and beat goalie Devan Dubnyk on the stick side.
Loui Eriksson and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Canucks. They played without Daniel Sedin after he was scratched because of back spasms. Jason Zucker and Daniel Winnik scored for Minnesota.
