CS Fullerton cruises to 85-70 win over UC Davis

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:23 PM

FULLERTON, Calif.

Kyle Allman scored 27 points and Khalil Ahmad added 25 with seven boards as Cal State Fullerton notched its fourth-straight win, beating UC Davis 85-70 on Saturday night.

Jackson Rowe chipped in 10 points and six rebounds for the Titans (11-5, 4-0 Big West) who were 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

Allman, Ahmad and Rowe each drained two 3-pointers in the game's first eight minutes, helping to give the Titans a 26-16 advantage with 11:51 left in the half and they built it into a 48-37 lead at the break.

Allman made a dunk and a 3-pointer and Ahmad followed with another 3 early in the second half to push it to 56-41 with 15:37 to play. Arkim Robertson's layup made it 69-49 with 9:30 left and the Titans cruised from there.

Chima Moneke scored a career-best 29 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Aggies (11-6, 2-1). The only other player to score in double figures for UC Davis was TJ Shorts with 13 points.

