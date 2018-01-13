Sports

Red Wings call up Dominic Turgeon, son of ex-NHL star Pierre

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:21 PM

DETROIT

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Dominic Turgeon from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

The 21-year-old Turgeon has nine goals and 14 assists in 40 games for the Griffins this season. He was drafted by the Red Wings in the third round in 2014 and has not yet played in an NHL game.

Turgeon's father, Pierre, scored over 500 NHL goals for Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas and Colorado from 1987-2007. His uncle, Sylvain, played in 669 NHL games for Hartford, New Jersey, Montreal and Ottawa from 1983-95.

The Red Wings announced the move Saturday. Detroit plays at Chicago on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video