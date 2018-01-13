Manyang, Utah Valley too much for Chicago State 83-58

Akolda Manyang had 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks to help Utah Valley win its seventh in a row with an 83-58 win over Chicago State on Saturday night.
The Wolverines (14-5, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference) pushed their lead into the 20s for good during a 7-0 run that made it 65-39 on Manyang's free throw just after the midpoint of the half.
Manyang had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half when Utah Valley built a 37-28 lead. The Wolverines opened with the first five points of the second half and had a 9-2 run to reach their first 20-point lead at 54-34 just 5 ½ minutes into the period.
Conner Toolson and Jake Toolson added 14 points each for Utah Valley, which shot 29 of 52 from the field.
Never miss a local story.
Fred Sims Jr. had 15 points and Glen Burns had 12 points and six steals for Chicago State (2-18, 0-3), which lost its 14th straight.
Comments