Sports

Manyang, Utah Valley too much for Chicago State 83-58

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:17 PM

OREM, Utah

Akolda Manyang had 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks to help Utah Valley win its seventh in a row with an 83-58 win over Chicago State on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (14-5, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference) pushed their lead into the 20s for good during a 7-0 run that made it 65-39 on Manyang's free throw just after the midpoint of the half.

Manyang had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half when Utah Valley built a 37-28 lead. The Wolverines opened with the first five points of the second half and had a 9-2 run to reach their first 20-point lead at 54-34 just 5 ½ minutes into the period.

Conner Toolson and Jake Toolson added 14 points each for Utah Valley, which shot 29 of 52 from the field.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fred Sims Jr. had 15 points and Glen Burns had 12 points and six steals for Chicago State (2-18, 0-3), which lost its 14th straight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video