Stephens scores 19 to help Nevada blast Utah State 83-57

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:17 PM

RENO, Nevada

Kendall Stephens scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Jordan Caroline added 16 points as Nevada throttled Utah State 83-57 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Alex Dargenton's layup 29 seconds into the game was the Aggies' only lead of the game. Nevada went on a 13-0 run and was in control the rest of the way. Caleb Martin had a jumper and a 3-pointer and Cody Martin added a jumper and two free throws in less than three minutes.

Utah State posted a 10-2 run and Koby McEwen had consecutive 3s to reduce its deficit to 29-24, but after a TV timeout, Nevada (16-3, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) erupted for a 17-0 run with 3s from Lindsey Drew and a pair from Stephens and went to halftime ahead 50-26.

Caleb Martin had two free throws with 12:46 left and the Wolf Pack were up 30. Martin scored 15 points and Drew added 11.

Dwayne Brown Jr. led Utah State (10-9, 3-3) with 13 points and McEwen and Quinn Taylor each scored 10.

