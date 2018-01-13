UTEP snaps 3-game skid, beats Florida International, 72-68

Sports

EL PASO, Texas

Isiah Osborne scored 21 points and led four Miners into double-figure scoring as Texas-El Paso beat Florida International 72-68 in a Conference USA contest Saturday night.

Texas-El Paso snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and improved to 7-5 on their home floor.

UTEP built a 30-18 lead in the first half, but FIU scored 50 points over the final 20 minutes. The Miners upped their offensive game in the second half as well.

Hassan Hussein scored at the basket with 6:00 left to tie the game at 53-53, but Osborne answered with two free throws to start a 10-0 run.

Osborne was 7 of 10 from the free throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for UTEP (7-11, 2-4). Evan Gilyard was 9 of 10 from the line and finished with 14 points.

Hussein and Michael Douglas each scored 19 points for Florida International (8-10, 2-3).

