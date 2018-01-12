Sports

Mazyck, Simon power USC women to 86-51 romp over Colorado

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:07 PM

BOULDER, Colo.

Aliyah Mazyck poured in 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Kristen Simon added a double-double to power Southern California to an 86-51 victory over Colorado on Friday night.

Mazyck knocked down 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc to help the Trojans (12-4, 2-3 Pac-12) to a 46 percent effort (11 of 24) from long range. Simon finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double. Minyon Moore chipped in with 15 points, eight assists and seven of USC's 14 steals. Jordan Adams totaled 13 points, five steals and three blocked shots.

Brecca Thomas had 12 points and Mya Hollingshed scored 10 as the reserves accounted for 31 points for the Buffaloes (11-5, 2-3).

The Trojans turned a 36-29 halftime lead into a rout with a 27-11 run in the third quarter. Adams hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the pivotal period.

