Sports

Brewers avoid arbitration with all their eligible players

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:07 PM

MILWAUKEE

The Milwaukee Brewers have avoided arbitration with all of their eligible players after reaching one-year agreements with pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Corey Knebel, as well as infielders Jonathan Villar and Hernan Perez.

Nelson reached a $3.7 million deal for 2018 after a breakthrough season in which he went 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and a team-leading 199 strikeouts. Knebel, who made the All-Star team in his first year as closer, gets $3.65 million.

Villar's deal is for $2.55 million. The switch-hitter hit .241, 44 points lower than in 2016.

Perez agreed to a $1,975,000 deal. He had career highs with 14 home runs, 19 doubles, 136 games and 432 at-bats last year.

