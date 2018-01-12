Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson to make surprise appearance at Premier Sports Campus

The US Flag & Touch Football League National Championships will be met with a surprise visitor Saturday.
Retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will descend upon the event in a helicopter to sign autographs and host a football throwing competition before competing on one of the pro teams in a football tournament.
Johnson is scheduled to arrive at the Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, around 2:15 p.m. and will stick around for about two hours, according to a release.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
