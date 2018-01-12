Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, beats Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) to the puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, beats Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) to the puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, beats Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) to the puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP

Sports

Lightning lose one of their stars for an extended period

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 04:27 PM

The scary lower body injury Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman suffered when he collided knee-to-knee with Calgary’s Garnet Hathaway in a 5-1 loss Thursday to the Flames will sideline Hedman 3-6 weeks, the team announced.

That puts Hedman’s return in the Feb. 2-23 window, which would mean missing anywhere from seven to 17 games.

“We have some elite players on this team, but on the back end, he’s our rock back there,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told the Tampa Bay Times following Thursday’s loss. “He can help dictate the play of how we’re doing things. It’s not like we haven’t lost him before, but the big worry would be if it’s long term.”

The Lightning possess the NHL’s best record and the most All Stars, with four.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That includes Hedman, who reportedly underwent tests Friday while Tampa Bay is off for a week.

Hedman, who picked up the injury in the second period of Thursday’s loss to Calgary, has been a rock for the Lightning this season.

He entered Thursday’s game ranked third in the NHL in points for a defenseman with 33 (six goals, 27 assists).

Hedman hasn’t missed a game this season, though he did miss a month during the 2014-15 season, so Tampa Bay has dealt with his absence before.

The Lightning return to action next Thursday with a home game against Vegas.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video