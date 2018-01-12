Tickets for this year’s spring season at LECOM Park, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 50th in Bradenton, go on sale next week.
Pittsburgh Pirates spring training tickets go on sale soon. Here’s how to get them

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 12:01 PM

Tickets for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 50th spring training season in Bradenton go on sale next week.

Fans can grab their tickets at the LECOM Park box office at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, or with the special “Early Bird” online-only presale starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Prices for the “Early Bird” presale tickets:

  • Infield box (box 1-14) $34
  • Infield reserve $34
  • Baseline box (box 15-22) $30
  • Left field bleachers $23
  • Grandstand $23

The “Early Bird” presale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Fans can get those tickets at Pirates.com/springtraining.

The Pirates open their 2018 spring training home slate Saturday, Feb. 24, against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m.

There are 16 home games this spring, including against teams such as the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Fans purchasing tickets at LECOM Park on Jan. 20 can receive a complimentary continental breakfast and coffee while supplies last.

Following the “Early Bird” online-only special, general public tickets can be purchased at the park, online or by calling 877-893-2827.

LECOM Park’s box office hours from Jan. 20-March 26 are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays there isn’t a Pirates home game.

Those hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays when there isn’t a home game.

The box office is open at 9 a.m. on game days and closes 30 minutes after the game ends.

Email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com, visit BradentonMarauders.com or call 941-747-3031 for more information.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

