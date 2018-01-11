Sports

Corbin, D-backs reach $7.5M, 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 11:05 PM

PHOENIX

Left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $7.5 million, one-year contract.

The 28-year-old was 14-13 with a 4.03 ERA last season and made $3.95 million.

He has a 45-47 record with a 4.13 ERA in five seasons with the Diamondbacks. After going 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA and making the All-Star Game in 2013, he missed 2014 and part of 2015 after Tommy John surgery.

Corbin was among 12 Diamondbacks eligible for arbitration entering Thursday, joined by pitchers Shelby Miller, Brad Boxberger, Andrew Chafin, Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker; outfielders A.J. Pollock and David Peralta; shortstops Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed; catcher Chris Herrmann; and third baseman Jake Lamb.

