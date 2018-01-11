Omaha gets 1st Summit win, beats Western Illinois, 87-66

Sports

Lamar Wofford-Humphrey and Zach Jackson each scored 18 points and Omaha won a battle of previously winless Summit League teams with an 87-66 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Omaha had its five-game home win streak snapped by South Dakota State last week has now won three of its last five.

J.T. Gibson hit a 3 with 10:08 left in the first half to give Omaha a 10-point lead it pushed to as many as 15 before taking a 42-30 advantage into intermission.

The Mavericks (6-13, 1-2) were 33 of 62 from the field (53.2 percent) and knocked down 13 of 27 shots from beyond the three-point arc. Daniel Norl and Gibson each added 16 points.

Western Illinois (8-7, 0-3) lost its first two conference games on the road last week and has now lost five of its last six games.

Kobe Webster lead the Leathernecks with 18 points and Brandon Gilbeck assed 16.

