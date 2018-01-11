Sports

Egekeze scores 29 points in Belmont's 76-61 victory

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:59 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.

Amanze Egekeze scored 29 points with seven rebounds and Belmont rode a big first half to a 76-61 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Egekeze scored 15 points in the first half including the final seven in a 12-0 run that put the Bruins up by 18 before the Cougars cut it to 12, 41-29, by the break.

The lead remained in double figures the rest of the way with Dylan Windler scoring eight points in a 10-3 run for a 17-point lead with 13 minutes remaining.

Windler finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Kevin McClain 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Belmont (12-6, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which made 10 3-pointers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Daniel Kinchen scored 14 points, Brandon Jackson 12, Jalen Henry 11 and Justin Benton 10 for the Cougars (6-10, 2-3)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video