Meet Manatee County’s family of athletic stars

Manatee County's family of star athletes Lakewood Ranch High's Damien Gordon, who scored his 1,000 career point this season, discusses what it's like being in a family full of athletes. His step brother brother is baseball player Pablo Garabitos, who is signed with USF, cousin DeAndre Osuigwe, who plays college basketball and cousin Whitney Osuigwe, who is a pro tennis player after ending 2017 as the No. 1 ranked girls junior tennis player. Lakewood Ranch High's Damien Gordon, who scored his 1,000 career point this season, discusses what it's like being in a family full of athletes. His step brother brother is baseball player Pablo Garabitos, who is signed with USF, cousin DeAndre Osuigwe, who plays college basketball and cousin Whitney Osuigwe, who is a pro tennis player after ending 2017 as the No. 1 ranked girls junior tennis player. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

