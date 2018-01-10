Sports

Dixson scores 23; UIC cruises in 84-73 win over Green Bay

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Dikembe Dixson scored 23 points to lead Illinois-Chicago over Green Bay 84-73 on Wednesday night.

UIC (7-10, 2-2 Horizon League) has won four of its last five home games while Green Bay (7-12, 2-4) has lost four straight.

Dixson made 10 of 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 16 points apiece, and Jordan Blount chipped in 13. The Flames finished with a season-high 20 assists, led by a career-best 12 from Tarkus Ferguson.

Khalil Small scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for Green Bay. Sandy Cohen III added 22 points.

The Flames jumped out to an early 13-point lead and opened the second half making their first six shots for a 25-point advantage, their largest of the game. UIC's lead never dipped below 11 until the final minute.

