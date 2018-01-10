Alabama's Bo Scarbrough catches a pass in front of Georgia's Roquan Smiths during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.
Report: IMG Academy alum, Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough declares for NFL Draft

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 04:52 PM

One day after a video surfaced that put Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, a former IMG Academy star, in the national spotlight for yelling a disparaging remark about President Donald Trump, the junior has reportedly declared for the NFL Draft.

Scarbrough denied saying Trump’s name was involved, rather that he said something disparaging about Georgia.

On Tuesday night, Scarbrough apologized for what he said.

Now the running back, on the heels of Alabama’s fifth national title under head coach Nick Saban, is forgoing his senior season with the Crimson Tide.

According to Huntsville Alabama TV station WHNT News19, Scarborough signed with a sports marketing company.

Scarbrough, who tallied 23 rushing yards on four carries in Monday’s victory over Georgia in Atlanta, has not publicly commented on his NFL Draft status.

Alabama teammate Calvin Ridley declared for the NFL Draft via Twitter.

Scarbrough was a top recruit coming out of high school and returned to his home state of Alabama to sign with the Crimson Tide after playing in IMG’s inaugural season.

A history of injuries limited Scarbrough from playing full high school seasons, and his latest big injury occurred in last year’s national title loss to Clemson.

Scarbrough’s first-half performance in that defeat lifted Alabama toward a potential title. The injury zapped the Crimson Tide’s chances at pulling away, and Clemson eventually won in the closing seconds.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

