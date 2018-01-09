Sports

Los Angeles Angels sign veteran backup catcher Rene Rivera

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 11:02 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Free-agent catcher Rene Rivera and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year contract.

Rivera has played for six teams over nine seasons in a major league career that began with Seattle. He split last season between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, batting .252 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 74 games.

The 34-year-old Rivera has a strong arm behind the plate, throwing out 36.8 percent of attempted base-stealers.

He is likely to compete for the Angels' backup job behind Gold Glove winner Martin Maldonado, who is eligible for arbitration after appearing in 138 games last season.

In another move Tuesday night, Angels left-hander Nate Smith was designated for assignment. Smith is a longtime Angels prospect. He won't pitch in 2018 after having shoulder surgery last month.

