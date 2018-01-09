Bradley now 8-0 at home, tops Southern Illinois, 68-62

Sports

Donte Thomas scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Bradley extended the Missouri Valley Conference's longest home winning streak by holding off Southern Illinois 68-62 on Tuesday night.

The Braves are 8-0 at home this season and have won 10 straight dating back to last season.

Armon Fletcher hit two free throws with :35 left to get the Salukis within two, 64-62, but Jayden Hodgson hit four straight free throws to seal the victory.

Thomas hit 8 of 10 from the field and was 5 of 5 from the free throw line in leading Bradley (13-5, 3-2). Darrell Brown and Hodgson each added 11 points.

Bradley shot 47.1 percent from the field (24 of 51), including 5 of 21 from distance.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 14 points and dished six assists to lead Southern Illinois (10-8, 2-3). Tyler Smithpeters and Fletcher added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

