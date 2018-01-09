Lakewood Ranch High head football coach Mick Koczersut resigned Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 after going 14-22 in four seasons.
Sports

Lakewood Ranch football coach Mick Koczersut resigns

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 02:45 PM

Lakewood Ranch High head football coach Mick Koczersut has resigned, athletic director Shawn Trent said in an email.

Koczersut took over the Mustangs in 2014 after serving as a longtime assistant coach in the area.

Trent said Koczersut told Lakewood Ranch’s players Tuesday morning.

In four seasons, Koczersut went 14-22.

Saddled in a difficult Class 7A-District 11 with Venice, Braden River and Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch went 3-5 this season and did not qualify for the Florida High School Athletic Association’s revamped playoff format.

Neither Koczersut nor Trent immediately returned phone calls seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com later for more.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

