Lakewood Ranch football coach Mick Koczersut resigns

Lakewood Ranch High head football coach Mick Koczersut has resigned, athletic director Shawn Trent said in an email.
Koczersut took over the Mustangs in 2014 after serving as a longtime assistant coach in the area.
Trent said Koczersut told Lakewood Ranch’s players Tuesday morning.
In four seasons, Koczersut went 14-22.
Never miss a local story.
Saddled in a difficult Class 7A-District 11 with Venice, Braden River and Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch went 3-5 this season and did not qualify for the Florida High School Athletic Association’s revamped playoff format.
Neither Koczersut nor Trent immediately returned phone calls seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com later for more.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments