Tabb scores 28, Bethune-Cookman beats UMES 89-84

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Brandon Tabb scored 28 points, with seven 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds to help Bethune-Cookman beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 89-84 on Monday night.

Isaiah Bailey's 3-point play near the one-minute mark pushed Bethune-Cookman's lead to 86-81 and Soufiyane Diakite added two free throws on the Wildcats' next possession for a seven-point lead.

Tabb was 7 of 14 from distance and the rest of Bethune-Cookman was 2 of 16. He added seven free throws as the Wildcats, the worst free-throw shooting team in the conference at 64 percent, went 24 of 30.

Diakite had 20 points and 11 boards for Bethune-Cookman (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which erased a nine-point, second-half deficit. Bailey added 18 points with six assists and Shawntrez Davis scored 10.

Ahmad Frost led UMES (5-13, 1-2) with 21 points and three 3-pointers. Logan McIntosh added 17 points and Tyler Jones 15.

