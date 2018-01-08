Sports

Coppin State ends 20-game slide, beats Florida A&M in 2OT

January 08, 2018 10:47 PM

BALTIMORE

Chad Andrews-Fulton scored the go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left in double overtime and Coppin State beat Florida A&M 79-78 on Monday night, ending the Eagles' 20-game losing streak dating to last season.

Andrews-Fulton had nine of his 19 points after the end of regulation for the Eagles (1-17, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Karonn Davis and Lamar Morgan added 14 points each, Cedric Council scored 11 and Tre' Thomas 10.

Coppin State had the largest lead of the game at 46-37 near the middle of the second half but went the final 9:25 of the period without a field goal.

The Rattlers (2-17, 1-2) had a 9-0 run to lead 56-52, the Eagles had five free throws to retake the lead and then FAMU's Marcus Barham split a pair at the foul line to send it to the first overtime at 57-all.

Florida A&M's Elijah Mayes and Coppin State's Taqwain Drummond traded baskets in the final 45 seconds of the first OT to leave it tied at 67.

Barham finished with 19 points, Mayes and Desmond Williams added 18 each.

