Dick Vitale blasts LaVar Ball’s latest comments on Lakers and son Lonzo Ball

Lakewood Ranch resident Dick Vitale is known for his charity work with the Jimmy V Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
He’s also known as a top college basketball analyst on ESPN.
With the ongoing LaVar Ball saga playing out on the national stage, Vitale took to social media to blast Ball’s latest comments concerning the Los Angeles Lakers and Ball’s son, Lonzo.
LaVar Ball said Lakers coach Luke Walton has no control over the team in an ESPN story.
Never miss a local story.
“Nobody wants to play for him,” Ball told ESPN. “I can see it. No high-fives when they come out of the game. People don’t know why they’re in the game. He’s too young. He’s too young. ... He ain’t connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he’s not connecting with not one player.”
The outspoken Ball, who once claimed he was better than Michael Jordan, drew Vitale’s criticism as a result.
Vitale tweeted, “Y do we chase LaVar Ball? R we that desperate for 1 of his absurd statements? Gr8 teacher & role model / if u don’t like a situation just QUIT take ball & blame everyone / @LukeWalton has more CLASS & HOOPS knowledge on his pinkie than LaVar!”
Y do we chase LaVar Ball ? R we that desperate for 1 of his absurd statements ?Gr8 teacher & role model / if u don’t like a situation just QUIT take ball & blame everyone / @ LukeWalton has more CLASS & HOOPS knowledge on his pinkie than LaVar ! @ESPN App https://t.co/XkPllF3aGr— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 7, 2018
Vitale continued with additional social media postings, explaining that LaVar Ball is pathetic for ripping good people like Luke Walton whenever his kids don’t do well. Vitale said Ball’s theory is everyone is wrong but him.
So pathetic that LaVarBall just rips good ppl ala @Lakers LUKE WALTON /whenever his kids don’t do well / his theory everyone is wrong but me / he is so sad & we give him a forum for his classless comments ! @MagicJohnson @BillWalton via @ESPN App https://t.co/XkPllF3aGr— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 7, 2018
Vitale added he said a long time ago there was no way he’d sign LaVar Ball’s sons unless they were a LeBron James talent because LaVar is a nightmare for a team.
In fairness to Luke Walton his @Lakers talent is w/o winning exp. Said it a long time ago no way would I want to sign LaVar Ball’s sons unless he was a @KingJames talent. LaVar is an nightmare for a team! @BillWalton @ESPN App https://t.co/QxvLr8jemv— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 7, 2018
In the ESPN report, LaVar Ball also said LeBron James is coming to Los Angeles and the team can expect to win when the best player in the league joins Lonzo.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments