Sports

Dick Vitale blasts LaVar Ball’s latest comments on Lakers and son Lonzo Ball

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 05:05 PM

Lakewood Ranch resident Dick Vitale is known for his charity work with the Jimmy V Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

He’s also known as a top college basketball analyst on ESPN.

With the ongoing LaVar Ball saga playing out on the national stage, Vitale took to social media to blast Ball’s latest comments concerning the Los Angeles Lakers and Ball’s son, Lonzo.

LaVar Ball said Lakers coach Luke Walton has no control over the team in an ESPN story.

“Nobody wants to play for him,” Ball told ESPN. “I can see it. No high-fives when they come out of the game. People don’t know why they’re in the game. He’s too young. He’s too young. ... He ain’t connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he’s not connecting with not one player.”

The outspoken Ball, who once claimed he was better than Michael Jordan, drew Vitale’s criticism as a result.

Vitale tweeted, “Y do we chase LaVar Ball? R we that desperate for 1 of his absurd statements? Gr8 teacher & role model / if u don’t like a situation just QUIT take ball & blame everyone / @LukeWalton has more CLASS & HOOPS knowledge on his pinkie than LaVar!”

Vitale continued with additional social media postings, explaining that LaVar Ball is pathetic for ripping good people like Luke Walton whenever his kids don’t do well. Vitale said Ball’s theory is everyone is wrong but him.

Vitale added he said a long time ago there was no way he’d sign LaVar Ball’s sons unless they were a LeBron James talent because LaVar is a nightmare for a team.

In the ESPN report, LaVar Ball also said LeBron James is coming to Los Angeles and the team can expect to win when the best player in the league joins Lonzo.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

