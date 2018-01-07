Tarah Kayne, left, kisses Danny O’Shea as they perform during the pairs free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday. They train in Ellenton.
Tarah Kayne, left, kisses Danny O’Shea as they perform during the pairs free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday. They train in Ellenton. Ben Margot AP
Sports

Ice skating duo from Ellenton not selected for U.S. Olympic team

Herald staff report

January 07, 2018 06:48 PM

The U.S. figure skating pairs team of Tarah Kayne, 24, and Danny O’Shea, 26, who train at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, were not selected for the Olympic team Sunday.

Kayne and O’Shea were silver medalists at Saturday night’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Diego. But only one team was selected for next month’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kayne and O’Shea, who were the 2016 U.S. champions, were named as the alternate team behind reigning national champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who are the first married U.S. team to reach the Olympics in 20 years.

