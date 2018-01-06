Toronto Maple Leafs defenSeman Travis Dermott
Sports

Matthews, Bozak rally Leafs over Canucks in shootout

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:45 PM

TORONTO

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored in the third period and again in the shootout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night.

It's the second straight shootout win for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 2 of 3 shootout attempts after making 34 saves.

Canucks star rookie Brock Boeser appeared to have won it with a blistering shot 45 seconds into overtime, but replays showed the puck went off one post and then another without crossing the line.

The Leafs then had a man-advantage with Boeser off for slashing but failed to convert.

Boeser scored in the second period and Sam Gagner in the third to put Vancouver ahead 2-0 before Matthews and Bozak brought Toronto back.

Toronto finally beat Jacob Markstrom at 8:23 of the third when Matthews tipped in a pass from Zach Hyman for his 19th. Bozak tied it at 12:37, knocking in his own rebound after a long stretch pass from Morgan Rielly sent him in alone.

Vancouver defenseman Chris Tanev, who had just returned to action from a groin injury, left the game in the first period after taking a deflected shot to the face on his fourth shift that left a pool of blood and several teeth on the ice. Defensive partner Michael Del Zotto retrieved the teeth.

Boeser put the visitors ahead at 2:59, beating Andersen stick-side with a snap shot off Thomas Vanek's feed.

The Leafs seemed to have tied it up at 8:26 on an own goal by Markstrom, who fumbled Rielly's lob shot into the net when it fell out of his glove. But Vancouver successfully challenged the play was offside, with replays showing the puck bounced off Rielly's skate across the blue line with a Leaf player in the zone.

Gagner made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the third, taking advantage of 1:22 of a 5-on-3 when Matt Martin and Roman Polak received minors. Gagner beat Andersen with a screen shot from the face-off circle with 17 seconds remaining on the first penalty.

The goal snapped an 0-for-15 power-play drought for the Canucks.

NOTES: Saturday's game was the first of a lengthy road trip that will also take the Canucks to Montreal, Washington, Columbus, Minnesota, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Canucks: Play at Montreal on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Columbus on Monday night.

