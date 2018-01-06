St. Louis pulls away from Richmond with 69-62 victory

Sports

D.J. Foreman scored 16 points with 7-of-9 shooting and Davell Roby scored 15 and Saint Louis beat Richmond 69-62 on Saturday.

After Khwan Fore's 3 brought the Spiders within 59-57 with 3:54 left, Javon Bess and Jalen Johnson made back-to-back layups, Hasahn French and Foreman each made 1 of 2 free throws and Rob made two free throws and Saint Louis (8-8, 1-2 Atlantic 10) led 67-59 with 50 seconds left.

The Billikens led 27-26 at halftime before Richmond used a 17-6 run and led by 10 after Jacob Gilyard made a pair of free throws with 13:50 left. More than four minutes later, Johnson's 3-point play capped a 14-4 run to knot the score at 47. French's layup with 7:48 to go put Saint Louis ahead for good. French had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Grant Golden scored 24 points for Richmond (3-12, 1-2), Gilyard had 13 and Fore, 11.

