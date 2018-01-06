Duke's Marvin Bagley III, left, reaches for the ball in front of North Carolina State's Allerik Freeman
Sports

NC State tops No. 2 Duke 96-85 for 1st ACC win under Keatts

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer

January 06, 2018 10:30 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Omer Yurtseven had 16 points while Torin Dorn hit two huge 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes to help North Carolina State upset No. 2 Duke 96-85 on Saturday night.

It was the second win against a No. 2-ranked team this season for N.C. State (11-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which upset Arizona in November.

The Wolfpack shot 55 percent after halftime, though the two biggest shots came from Dorn.

He first hit a 3 from the corner over an oncoming Marvin Bagley III with 2:02 left and N.C. State protecting a four-point lead. Then Dorn hit one to beat the shot clock on an inbounds pass while being fouled by Javin DeLaurier, a four-point play that pushed the Wolfpack to a 91-80 lead with 1:06 left.

Bagley finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-2, 1-2), who couldn't slow the Wolfpack's offense all night.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils have encountered plenty of trouble after making the 25-mile drive from campus in Raleigh in recent years. They had lost three of their last five here against the Wolfpack dating to 2010 — including a double-digit loss in their national-championship season in 2015 — and also suffered a first-round NCAA Tournament upset loss to Mercer in PNC Arena in 2014. Now they can add another frustrating moment to that growing list.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had managed a big-stage moment once this year with its Arizona win to start the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in easily the best win of first-year coach Kevin Keatts' brief tenure. His team sure found a way to top it for his first ACC win, continually answering every surge by the Blue Devils after halftime in a game that ended with the rowdy home fans storming to midcourt at the horn.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

N.C. State: No. 25 Clemson visits the Wolfpack on Thursday night.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

