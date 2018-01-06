Sports

Bethune-Cookman beats Howard 92-87 in OT

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:28 PM

WASHINGTON

Isaiah Bailey scored four of his 22 points in overtime to help Bethune-Cookman beat Howard 92-87 on Saturday night.

Bailey was 7 of 14 shooting and made 7 of 10 free throws. Soufiyane Diakite added 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeffery Altidort chipped in 16 points for the Wildcats (7-9, 2-0 Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference), who outscored Howard 10-5 in the extra period.

RJ Cole scored 32 points and Charles Williams added 30 for Howard (3-15, 0-2).

The Bison had an eight-point lead with 3:00 minutes remaining in regulation. Bethune-Cookman closed on a 10-2 spurt, capped by a Shawntrez Davis game-tying layup at the buzzer. He was fouled on the drive, but missed the free throw to force overtime tied at 82.

The game was moved to nearby Trinity Washington University due to infrastructure damage caused by sub-zero temperatures at Howard's Burr Gymnasium.

