Sports

Stark reaches 1,000; Murray State beats UT Martin 82-68

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:18 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MURRAY, Ky.

Jonathan Stark scored 22 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career as Murray State beat UT Martin 82-68 on Saturday night.

Stark reached the plateau on a 3-pointer with 16:27 left in the second half. That was near the end of a 14-0 run that gave the Racers (12-3, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) a 48-32 lead. Murray State extended the lead to as many as 28 and the Skyhawks (6-11, 1-3) had a 13-0 run late in the period but got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Stark is the 43rd player in Murray State history to reach the milestone and he tied the program record for the fastest to get there by doing so in only 48 games (Claude Virden 1969, Mike Coleman 1974 and De'Teri Mayes 1998).

Byron Hawkins had 14 points, Terrell Miller Jr. added 13 points, and Shaq Buchanan and Ja Morant scored 10 apiece for the Racers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Matthew Butler had 20 points, Terrence Parker scored 13 and DelFincko Bogan scored 10 for the Skyhawks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video