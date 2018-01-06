Sports

Arkansas Pine Bluff beats Alabama A&M 69-62

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:13 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat Alabama A&M 69-62 on Saturday night for its second victory in a row after opening the season with 14 losses.

The Golden Lions (2-14, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), won at Mississippi Valley State 80-71 in their conference opener on New Year's Day. They have played just one home game and will be at Alabama State on Monday before returning home to take on Southern.

The Bulldogs (1-15, 1-3), who playing only their third home game, won at Grambling 71-64 on New Year's Day for their lone victory.

The Lions led 38-35 at halftime.

