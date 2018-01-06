Sports

Olympic champs Wendl, Arlt win luge World Cup

January 06, 2018

KOENIGSSEE, Germany

Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt ended Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken's winning streak to claim their second luge World Cup victory of the season on Saturday.

Wendl and Arlt were fastest on the first run and quick enough in the second on their home track of Koenigssee for a combined time of 1 minute, 39.961 seconds, edging the world champions by 0.134 seconds.

Eggert and Benecken, who won the previous four World Cups and have six wins altogether this season, still lead the standings on 770 points, 203 ahead of Wendl and Arlt.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm completed a German sweep of the podium by taking third, 0.470 seconds behind Wendl and Arlt.

The women's competition was scheduled for later Saturday.

