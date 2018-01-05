Sports

Jekot scores 21 points, No. 21 Villanova beats Xavier 75-57

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:45 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa.

Kelly Jekot scored 10 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter and on No. 21 Villanova beat Xavier 75-57 on Friday night.

Jekot hit three 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and had six assists. Megan Quinn had 10 points, and Alex Louin added eight points and a career-high eight assists for Villanova (12-2, 2-2 Big East).

Jada Byrd scored 12 points for Xavier (8-5, 1-2).

No. 24 STANFORD 61, ARIZONA 46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alanna Smith and Kiana Williams had 12 points each for Stanford.

DiJonai Carrington added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (9-6, 3-0 Pac-12).

Lucia Alonso had 15 points Arizona (4-10, 0-3).

