Sports

Stevens sets BJC record in win over Northwestern

By TRAVIS JOHNSON The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:24 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.

Lamar Stevens set a Bryce Jordan Center record with 14 field goals and scored 16 of a career-high 30 points in the first half to lead Penn State over Northwestern 78-63 on Friday.

Mike Watkins notched 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and Tony Carr added 12 points for the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) who led for all but 1:01.

Bryant McIntosh returned to the Northwestern lineup from a one-game injury absence and led the Wildcats (10-7, 1-3) with 18 points.

Penn State took control with its best shooting half in more than a decade. The Nittany Lions made 71 percent of their field goals on 17-for-24 shooting in the first half and led 41-34 at halftime. Penn State last made at least 70 percent of its shots against VMI in 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They used an 8-0 run that spanned 4:05 midway through the second to keep the game out of reach. In that time, the Wildcats went 0 for 7 from the floor and wouldn't come closer than six points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats have been inconsistent for most of the season, ranking in the bottom half in scoring offense and defense and field-goal percentage. Getting McIntosh back should help.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions lost a game they probably should've won against Maryland and played with chips on their shoulders to start this one.

UP NEXT

Northwestern hosts Minnesota (13-3, 2-1) on Wednesday.

Penn State travels to Indiana (8-7, 1-2) on Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video