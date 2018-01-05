Marc Leishman hits from the 13th fairway during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Sports

Harman, Leishman share lead at windy Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

January 05, 2018 10:22 PM

KAPALUA, Hawaii

Brian Harman made good on his second chip at the par-5 15th hole for an unlikely birdie, and a long two-putt birdie on the closing par 5 at Kapalua gave him a 5-under 68 and a share of the lead with Marc Leishman in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Leishman played bogey-free and narrowly missed an eagle on the 18th hole for a 69.

They were at 10-under 136 and one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, who overcame a rough start on the Plantation Course. Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, made back-to-back bogeys and then had to settle for par with a 7-iron for his second shot on the par-4 fifth hole. But he made seven birdies from there, none longer than 10 feet, for a 68.

