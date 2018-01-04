Sibley scores 26, fuels Furman's 107-67 rout of The Citadel

Sports

January 04, 2018 10:48 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Devin Sibley put up 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Furman won its Southern Conference home opener in a rout, pasting The Citadel 107-67 on Thursday night.

The Paladins shot 54.9 percent from the field (39 of 71), including 17 of 40 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Sibley scored 16 of his points in the first half as Furman (11-4, 2-0) raced to a 23-point advantage, 56-33, at intermission.

The Citadel (5-9, 0-2) took a 14-6 lead early and Kaiden Rice gave the Bulldogs a 30-29 lead on his jumper with 6:17 left. But the Paladins closed the half on a 27-3 run.

Jordan Lyons hit five 3s and finished with 20 points for Furman, and Matt Rafferty finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Quayson Williams hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for The Citadel. Kaelon Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds.

