Louisiana 3-0 in Sun Belt, beats Appalachian State 78-45

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 10:44 PM

LAFAYETTE, La.

Frank Bartley IV scored 16 points, Bryce Washington added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Louisiana remained undefeated to open Sun Belt Conference play with a 78-45 rout of Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Louisiana has won three straight since losing 89-60 at Clemson on Dec. 22, snapping a seven-game win streak.

The Ragin' Cajuns (13-3, 3-0) took the lead for good with 13:45 to play in the first half and built a 46-17 halftime advantage. Appalachian State (7-9, 2-1) missed 7 of its 8 field goals in the final nine minutes before the break.

Bartley made five 3s and Washington was 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Malik Marquetti chipped in 10 points for Louisiana.

Justin Forrest scored 12 points and Tyrell Johnson added 10 for the Mountaineers, who were just 3-of-20 shooting from long range.

