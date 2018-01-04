Sports

Supica's late layup gets Charlotte past North Texas, 70-68

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 10:42 PM

DENTON, Texas

Milos Supica snared an offensive rebound with two seconds left and scored on a layup to allow Charlotte to escape North Texas with a 70-68 win on Thursday night.

North Texas won its first two Conference USA games while the 49ers are in the middle of a three-game road trip to start conference play and dropped an 89-58 decision to Old Dominion in their C-USA opener.

Shane Temara's layup with 1:11 left gave North Texas (9-7, 2-1) a 67-63 lead, but Jon Davis converted a 3-point play and Supica scored on a tip-in with :27 left to put Charlotte up, 68-67. Allante Holston hit the first of two free throws with :08 left to tie the game at 68-68.

Andrien White scored 23 points to lead the 49ers (5-8, 1-1). Davis added 15 points and Supica finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Temara and Roosevelt Smart each scored 12 points to lead the Mean Green.

