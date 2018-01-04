Sports

Brown, Glenn help Georgia Southern beat Arkansas State 80-49

January 04, 2018 10:38 PM

STATESBORO, Ga.

Tookie Brown had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals and Montae Glenn had his sixth double-double of the season to help Georgia Southern beat Arkansas State 80-49 on Thursday night.

Glenn made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Quan Jackson also scored 14 points, on 6-of-10 shooting, for Georgia Southern (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt).

Jackson converted a 4-point play and then threw down a two-handed fast-break dunk to make it 6-0 and the Eagles never trailed. Brown and Jake Allsmiller hit back-to-back 3s to cap a 10-2 spurt that made it 18-6 and Georgia Southern scored 13 straight points, while Arkansas State missed five straight field-goal attempts, to give the Eagles a 31-9 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. The Red Wolves (6-10, 1-2) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Deven Simms and Ty Cockfield had 10 points apiece for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves shot 34 percent (20 of 58) from the field, including 4 of 27 from 3-point range, and 36 percent (5 of 14) from the free-throw line.

Georgia Southern scored 23 points off 16 Arkansas State turnovers and outscored the Red Wolves 48-30 in the paint.

