Sports

Mooney leads South Dakota over Western Illinois 62-50

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 10:47 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

VERMILLION, S.D.

Matt Mooney scored 11 of his 14 points in the final 4:16 to help South Dakota pull away and beat Western Illinois 62-50 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

The Coyotes (14-4, 2-0 Summit League) have won seven of their last eight games since a 16-point loss to then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 2. They have defeated Western Illinois (8-5, 0-1) in four straight and eight of the last nine games dating to the 2013-14 season.

Kobe Webster made three free throws to pull the Leathernecks to 46-42 with 4:35 left before the Coyotes closed on a 16-8 surge. Mooney made two field goals and was 6-of-6 shooting from the line during the stretch.

Trey Burch-Manning had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Nick Fuller chipped in 10 points for South Dakota.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Webster scored 19 points and Dalan Ancrum added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Western Illinois.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

    Nine-year-old Giovanni Algarin, who suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, got a surprise FaceTime call on Christmas Eve from a number of Philadelphia Eagles players. The players not only surprised him with a call, but also with tickets to the team's season finale.

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

View More Video