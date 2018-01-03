Sports

Thomas scores 19 as Bradley beats Valparaiso 80-71

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 10:45 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

PEORIA, Ill.

Donte Thomas scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bradley beat Valparaiso 80-71 in Missouri Valley Conference action on Wednesday night.

Koch Bar and Nate Kennell added 14 points apiece for the Braves (12-4, 2-1). Darrell Brown had 12 points and seven assists and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye pulled down 14 rebounds in addition to his six points.

The teams were tied 33-all at intermission and Bradley pulled away on a 16-11 run early in the second half to lead 49-44 with 13:03 to play. The Braves led the rest of the way.

Valparaiso closed to 70-65 with 2:30 left but Thomas, Brown, Kennell and Jayden Hodgson combined to hit 8 of 8 from the line after that to help keep the Braves on top.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tevonn Walker scored with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (9-7, 0-3) who have lost four straight. Markus Golder added 11 points off the bench.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

    Nine-year-old Giovanni Algarin, who suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, got a surprise FaceTime call on Christmas Eve from a number of Philadelphia Eagles players. The players not only surprised him with a call, but also with tickets to the team's season finale.

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

View More Video