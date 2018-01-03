Sports

S Illinois holds off Evansville 65-63

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 10:39 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CARBONDALE, Ill.

Aaron Cook scored 14 points, Armon Fletcher scored 13, including a go-ahead free throw with 25 seconds left, and Southern Illinois beat Evansville 65-63 on Wednesday night for the Purple Aces' fourth straight loss.

Evansville led 46-45 on Blake Simmons' layup with 9:31 to go, then by 53-49 on Ryan Taylor's 3-pointer. Tyler Smithpeters' 3 put SIU back on top 56-55 but the Purple Aces pulled ahead 63-62 on Marty Hill's free throw with 49 seconds left. Fletcher hit two from the line, Sean Lloyd Jr. added another, and Evansville's Dru Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Smithpeters scored 13 points and Lloyd added 12 for the Salukis (10-6, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who made eight 3-pointers and outscored Evansville 13-6 from the free-throw line.

SIU led 32-29 at halftime after both teams shot 50 percent from the field, but the Salukis were 5 of 7 from beyond the arc to Evansville's 1 of 7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taylor scored 21 points, Simmons added 13, and Smith and K.J. Riley had 10 apiece for Evansville (10-6, 0-3).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

    Nine-year-old Giovanni Algarin, who suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, got a surprise FaceTime call on Christmas Eve from a number of Philadelphia Eagles players. The players not only surprised him with a call, but also with tickets to the team's season finale.

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

View More Video