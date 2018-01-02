Sports

Arizona fires Rodriguez amid hostile workplace claim

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

January 02, 2018 10:47 PM

Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football's more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Holiday Bowl.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season.

