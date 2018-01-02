Sports

Swopshire, Burns lead Colgate to 72-63 win over American

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:35 PM

WASHINGTON

Jordan Swopshire had 18 points and freshman Jordan Burns scored 10 of his 14 points in the final five minutes to help Colgate beat American 72-63 on Tuesday night for its fourth win in a row.

Will Rayman hit 5 of 6 from the field, made 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points for Colgate (7-6, 2-0 Patriot League). Sean O'Brien added six points, a career-high tying eight rebounds, six assists and three steals with no turnovers.

Burns scored seven points during a 9-3 spurt that gave the Raiders a 67-60 lead with 1:54 to play. American's Larry Motuzis hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds later, but the Eagles committed a turnover on each of their next three possessions and Colgate hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 47 seconds to seal it.

Sa'eed Nelson led American (3-10, 0-2) with 21 points and five assists.

Colgate shot 51 percent (27 of 53) from the field and scored 25 points off 18 Eagles turnovers.

