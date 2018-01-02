Sports

N. Illinois uses 16-3 run to down Kent St. 72-59

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DEKALB, Ill.

Levi Bradley scored 25 points and a tied a career-high with 14 rebounds and Northern Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Kent State 75-61 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Bradley also set a career best with 14-of-14 shooting from the free throw line. Northern Illinois led 33-32 at halftime before Desmond Ridenour's layup put the Golden Flashes up 51-48 with 11 minutes left.

Dante Thorpe responded with a jumper and a layup to ignite Northern Illinois (8-6) on a 16-3 run, and a pair of free throws from Bradley made it 64-54 with just less than five minutes to play.

After Kevin Zabo's 3-point play, Eugene German scored nine of the Huskies's final 13 points to preserve the win. German finished with 20 points and seven rebounds and Thorpe finished with 17 on 8-of-12 shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jaylin Walker led Kent State (6-8) with 18 points but was 5 of 17 from the field including 1 of 10 from 3-point distance. Zabo scored 17.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

View More Video